Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 4 UConn 94, Memphis 55

February 7, 2020 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS (12-11)

Fankam Mendjiadeu 4-12 1-2 9, Griggs 5-11 0-0 15, Herndon 0-4 2-2 2, McDonald 3-8 0-0 8, Wilson 2-6 0-0 5, Davis 2-15 2-4 6, Hunter 5-9 0-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-65 5-10 55

UCONN (20-2)

Nelson-Ododa 9-9 1-3 19, Walker 11-17 1-2 26, Dangerfield 2-5 2-2 7, Makurat 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 7-12 2-2 20, Adebayo 1-1 1-4 4, Camara 0-2 0-0 0, Irwin 0-1 0-0 0, Bent 4-5 0-0 10, Griffin 3-7 0-1 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-64 7-14 94

Memphis 11 12 15 17 55
UConn 27 27 25 15 94

3-Point Goals_Memphis 8-18 (Griggs 5-11, McDonald 2-4, Wilson 1-3), UConn 11-24 (Walker 3-6, Dangerfield 1-4, Makurat 0-4, Williams 4-6, Adebayo 1-1, Bent 2-3). Assists_Memphis 16 (Herndon 9), UConn 31 (Makurat 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 34 (Davis 6-8), UConn 43 (Williams 3-3). Total Fouls_Memphis 14, UConn 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,306.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk