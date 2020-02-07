No. 4 UConn 94, Memphis 55

MEMPHIS (12-11)

Fankam Mendjiadeu 4-12 1-2 9, Griggs 5-11 0-0 15, Herndon 0-4 2-2 2, McDonald 3-8 0-0 8, Wilson 2-6 0-0 5, Davis 2-15 2-4 6, Hunter 5-9 0-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-65 5-10 55

UCONN (20-2)

Nelson-Ododa 9-9 1-3 19, Walker 11-17 1-2 26, Dangerfield 2-5 2-2 7, Makurat 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 7-12 2-2 20, Adebayo 1-1 1-4 4, Camara 0-2 0-0 0, Irwin 0-1 0-0 0, Bent 4-5 0-0 10, Griffin 3-7 0-1 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-64 7-14 94

Memphis 11 12 15 17 — 55 UConn 27 27 25 15 — 94

3-Point Goals_Memphis 8-18 (Griggs 5-11, McDonald 2-4, Wilson 1-3), UConn 11-24 (Walker 3-6, Dangerfield 1-4, Makurat 0-4, Williams 4-6, Adebayo 1-1, Bent 2-3). Assists_Memphis 16 (Herndon 9), UConn 31 (Makurat 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 34 (Davis 6-8), UConn 43 (Williams 3-3). Total Fouls_Memphis 14, UConn 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,306.

