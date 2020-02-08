Oregon State rallies to beat Arizona State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer, lifting No. 9 Oregon State to a 64-62 victory over No. 19 Arizona State on Friday night.

The Beavers (19-4, 7-4 Pac-12) trailed most of the game, but rallied late to snap a four-game losing streak against the Sun Devils (16-7, 6-5).

Oregon State was trailing 62-60 after Ja’Tavia Tapley hit a 15-footer with 2.6 seconds left. But the Beavers responded.

Aleah Goodman inbounded the ball to Maddie Washington, who found Kat Tudor open under the basket for an uncontested layup with 0.4 on the clock. ASU had a turnover attempting to inbound the ball, and that set up Pivec’s game-winning field goal in the lane.

Destiny Slocum led the Beavers with 20 points. Goodman added 14 points and Pivec had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 3 OREGON 85, No. 12 ARIZONA 52

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu recorded her latest triple-double as Oregon overcame a slow start and went on to a rout of Arizona.

The Oregon senior scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 assists to reach double figures in all three statistical categories for the 24th time in her career, adding to her NCAA record.

Ruthy Hebard added 22 points for the Ducks (21-2, 10-1 Pac-12) and Satou Sabally finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, plus six assists in Oregon’s ninth consecutive victory. Taylor Chavez added 17 points in a reserve role.

Cate Reese led Arizona (18-4, 7-4) with 17 points and Ari McDonald added 13, keeping alive her streak of having scored in double figures in each of her 58 career games, though it matched her season low. The loss ended Arizona’s five-game winning streak and was the worst defeat of the season, by margin, for the Wildcats.

No. 4 UCONN 94, MEMPHIS 55

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead UConn to a rout of Memphis.

Christyn Williams added 20 points and Olivia Nelson Ododa had 19 points, making all nine of her shots for the Huskies (20-2, 10-0 American), who have won 20 games for the 27th straight year.

Madison Griggs scored 15 points for Memphis (12-11, 3-7), which lost for the first time in three games.

This game was sandwiched between the UConn’s embarrassing 74-56 loss Monday night to Oregon and next Monday’s game at top-ranked South Carolina.

But the Huskies did not play distracted.

No. 10 UCLA 79, No. 6 STANFORD 69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 29 points and 10 rebounds and UCLA pulled away from Stanford late that moved the Bruins into a tie for second place in the Pac-12 with the Cardinal.

Onyenwere got a steal and a layup late in the third quarter to give UCLA (20-2, 9-2) the lead for good and then added seven points early in the fourth to help the Bruins take control.

Chantel Horvat scored career-high 14 points off the bench for UCLA and Japreece Dean added 11.

Kiana Williams scored 25 points but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Cardinal (20-3, 9-2) from having their 16-game home winning streak snapped. Lacie Hull added 12 and Ashten Prechtel had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 14 DEPAUL 71, ST. JOHN’S 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Campbell scored all 10 of her points and Sonya Morris eight of her 18 in a 31-point fourth quarter to rally DePaul to a victory over St. John’s.

St. John’s had a 16-point lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and led 49-40 entering the fourth before the Blue Demons charged back to take the lead on Campbell’s 3-pointer with 1:26 to go and then held on behind a combined seven free throws from Campbell and Morris.

Chante Stonewall added 16 points and Lexi Held, with four 3-pointers, 15 for DePaul (21-3, 11-1 Big East). Campbell added 16 rebounds and five assists and Deja Church 10 boards and four steals.

Qadashah Hoppie made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points for the Red Storm (14-9, 7-5).

No. 24 MISSOURI STATE 66, NORTHERN IOWA 55

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Brice Calip and Alexa Willard scored 13 points each, and Missouri State handed Northern Iowa its first home loss of the season.

Jasmine Franklin added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (19-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who won their fifth straight.

Missouri State took the lead for good with nine straight points capped at 44-35 by Willard’s jumper with 5:55 left in the third quarter. The Panthers (13-8, 5-5) cut the deficit to three with a pair of 3-pointers but that was as close as they would get.

Karli Rucker had 13 points and Cynthia Wolf added 10 for Northern Iowa.

