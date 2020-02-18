No. 5 Dayton 66, VCU 61

DAYTON (24-2)

Mikesell 2-6 4-6 9, Toppin 5-11 1-4 12, Chatman 1-3 0-0 3, Crutcher 4-9 8-8 18, Landers 4-7 3-5 11, Cohill 1-1 3-4 6, Watson 2-4 3-4 7, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0, Matos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 22-31 66.

VCU (17-9)

Santos-Silva 5-9 2-4 12, Vann 1-7 0-0 2, Hyland 7-14 1-2 18, Jenkins 0-6 2-4 2, Williams 4-7 4-5 13, Crowfield 2-5 0-0 6, Simms 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 0-2 3-5 3, Ward 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, McAllister 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-57 13-22 61.

Halftime_Dayton 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 6-17 (Crutcher 2-5, Cohill 1-1, Chatman 1-2, Toppin 1-3, Mikesell 1-4, Landers 0-1, Watson 0-1), VCU 6-21 (Hyland 3-6, Crowfield 2-5, Williams 1-2, Curry 0-1, Simms 0-1, Jenkins 0-3, Vann 0-3). Fouled Out_Hyland. Rebounds_Dayton 27 (Landers 7), VCU 40 (Santos-Silva 17). Assists_Dayton 8 (Watson 3), VCU 11 (Hyland, Jenkins, Simms 2). Total Fouls_Dayton 22, VCU 25. A_7,637 (7,637).

