No. 5 Florida St. 74, Virginia Tech 63

FLORIDA ST. (18-3)

Forrest 3-7 1-1 7, Vassell 8-10 4-4 27, Polite 3-9 1-3 7, Williams 3-10 1-1 7, Gray 3-5 0-0 7, Olejniczak 2-5 0-0 4, Evans 2-3 0-0 4, Koprivica 1-3 0-0 2, Osborne 0-0 1-2 1, Wilkes 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 28-57 8-11 74.

VIRGINIA TECH (14-8)

Bede 2-7 0-0 4, Radford 8-10 2-2 18, Nolley 5-15 2-2 14, Horne 0-6 0-0 0, Cattoor 4-7 0-0 10, Alleyne 2-6 2-2 7, Wilkins 3-4 0-0 7, Cone 1-3 0-0 3, Ojiako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 6-6 63.

Halftime_Florida St. 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 10-21 (Vassell 7-7, Wilkes 2-4, Gray 1-1, Evans 0-1, Forrest 0-2, Williams 0-2, Polite 0-4), Virginia Tech 7-30 (Cattoor 2-5, Nolley 2-8, Cone 1-2, Wilkins 1-2, Alleyne 1-4, Radford 0-1, Bede 0-2, Horne 0-6). Rebounds_Florida St. 27 (Forrest 9), Virginia Tech 26 (Nolley 7). Assists_Florida St. 16 (Forrest 5), Virginia Tech 12 (Bede 6). Total Fouls_Florida St. 8, Virginia Tech 12.

