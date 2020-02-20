No. 5 Louisville 58, Georgia Tech 47

LOUISVILLE (24-3)

Dunham 2-4 0-0 4, Shook 6-11 0-0 13, Balogun 2-10 0-0 4, Evans 4-10 3-4 14, Jones 7-10 3-3 18, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Diop 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-49 6-7 58

GEORGIA TECH (17-10)

Cubaj 2-5 5-6 9, Francoise Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 2-8 3-5 7, Lahtinen 5-16 1-2 11, Pan 1-8 2-2 5, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Hermosa 5-9 1-2 11, Carson 2-8 0-0 4, Montgomery 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 12-17 47

Louisville 19 17 9 13 — 58 Georgia Tech 14 12 10 11 — 47

3-Point Goals_Louisville 6-12 (Shook 1-2, Balogun 0-4, Evans 3-4, Jones 1-1, Diop 1-1), Georgia Tech 1-12 (Lahtinen 0-3, Pan 1-4, Jefferson 0-1, Carson 0-4). Assists_Louisville 10 (Jones 3), Georgia Tech 8 (Pan 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 34 (Jones 2-7), Georgia Tech 31 (Fletcher 4-6). Total Fouls_Louisville 17, Georgia Tech 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,188.

