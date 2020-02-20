Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 5 Louisville 58, Georgia Tech 47

February 20, 2020 8:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE (24-3)

Dunham 2-4 0-0 4, Shook 6-11 0-0 13, Balogun 2-10 0-0 4, Evans 4-10 3-4 14, Jones 7-10 3-3 18, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Diop 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-49 6-7 58

GEORGIA TECH (17-10)

Cubaj 2-5 5-6 9, Francoise Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 2-8 3-5 7, Lahtinen 5-16 1-2 11, Pan 1-8 2-2 5, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Hermosa 5-9 1-2 11, Carson 2-8 0-0 4, Montgomery 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 12-17 47

Louisville 19 17 9 13 58
Georgia Tech 14 12 10 11 47

3-Point Goals_Louisville 6-12 (Shook 1-2, Balogun 0-4, Evans 3-4, Jones 1-1, Diop 1-1), Georgia Tech 1-12 (Lahtinen 0-3, Pan 1-4, Jefferson 0-1, Carson 0-4). Assists_Louisville 10 (Jones 3), Georgia Tech 8 (Pan 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 34 (Jones 2-7), Georgia Tech 31 (Fletcher 4-6). Total Fouls_Louisville 17, Georgia Tech 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,188.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up