No. 5 Louisville 79, Pittsburgh 47

February 23, 2020 5:13 pm
 
LOUISVILLE (25-3)

Dunham 5-12 0-0 10, Shook 7-10 1-1 17, Diop 7-12 1-2 15, Jones 5-9 2-2 12, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Dixon 0-2 4-6 4, Lockhart 0-6 3-6 3, Duvall 2-4 2-2 7, Laemmle 3-5 1-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-62 14-21 79

PITTSBURGH (4-23)

Igbokwe 4-6 0-0 8, Brown 0-2 2-4 2, Green 4-9 0-0 11, Harris 3-16 2-3 10, Hayford 2-10 0-0 5, Judkins 2-2 0-0 4, Lamark 0-3 2-2 2, Knight 2-3 0-0 5, Prapa 0-7 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-58 6-9 47

Louisville 13 26 24 16 79
Pittsburgh 12 12 5 18 47

3-Point Goals_Louisville 5-13 (Shook 2-3, Diop 0-1, Jones 0-2, Duvall 1-3, Laemmle 2-4), Pittsburgh 7-20 (Green 3-6, Harris 2-6, Hayford 1-3, Knight 1-1, Prapa 0-4). Assists_Louisville 21 (Robinson 8), Pittsburgh 9 (Brown 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 40 (Robinson 3-8), Pittsburgh 35 (Brown 3-9). Total Fouls_Louisville 13, Pittsburgh 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,318.

