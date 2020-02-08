Listen Live Sports

No. 5 Louisville 80, Virginia 73

February 8, 2020 6:11 pm
 
VIRGINIA (15-7)

Diakite 3-11 4-6 10, Huff 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 8-13 3-4 23, Key 3-7 1-2 7, Woldetensae 10-13 0-0 27, Caffaro 0-0 2-2 2, Morsell 0-0 0-0 0, Stattmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 10-14 73.

LOUISVILLE (21-3)

Nwora 7-14 4-4 22, Sutton 1-4 0-0 2, Enoch 5-7 3-4 13, Kimble 2-4 0-0 5, Perry 3-4 0-0 9, M.Williams 3-7 7-8 13, Johnson 2-4 3-4 7, McMahon 1-2 4-4 7, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-49 21-24 80.

Halftime_Louisville 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 11-22 (Woldetensae 7-10, Clark 4-6, Key 0-1, Huff 0-2, Diakite 0-3), Louisville 9-22 (Nwora 4-8, Perry 3-4, Kimble 1-2, McMahon 1-2, Enoch 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Sutton 0-3). Rebounds_Virginia 19 (Huff, Clark 5), Louisville 29 (Nwora 7). Assists_Virginia 14 (Clark 7), Louisville 9 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Virginia 20, Louisville 12. A_19,250 (22,090).

