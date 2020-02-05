No. 5 Louisville 86, Wake Forest 76

WAKE FOREST (10-12)

Oguama 2-3 0-0 4, Sarr 4-6 8-10 16, Childress 4-15 4-4 14, T.Johnson 3-4 1-4 7, White 6-12 0-0 17, Mucius 4-10 0-0 9, Brown 3-8 1-1 7, Massoud 0-1 0-0 0, Neath 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 14-19 76.

LOUISVILLE (20-3)

Nwora 6-12 4-4 21, Sutton 3-7 8-10 15, Enoch 3-3 5-5 11, Kimble 4-7 3-7 14, Perry 0-5 0-0 0, M.Williams 4-6 1-2 11, McMahon 3-6 3-3 12, D.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 24-31 86.

Halftime_Wake Forest 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-25 (White 5-9, Childress 2-9, Mucius 1-3, Massoud 0-1, Sarr 0-1, Brown 0-2), Louisville 14-28 (Nwora 5-8, Kimble 3-5, McMahon 3-5, M.Williams 2-3, Sutton 1-4, Williamson 0-1, Perry 0-2). Fouled Out_Sarr. Rebounds_Wake Forest 31 (Mucius 7), Louisville 32 (Sutton 11). Assists_Wake Forest 15 (T.Johnson 6), Louisville 17 (Sutton, Kimble 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 22, Louisville 20. A_15,270 (22,090).

