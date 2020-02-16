Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 5 UConn 67, South Florida 47

February 16, 2020 6:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

UCONN (21-3)

Nelson-Ododa 9-12 2-4 20, Walker 8-12 2-2 21, Dangerfield 4-11 0-0 9, Makurat 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 3-13 3-4 9, Bent 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 7-10 67

SOUTH FLORIDA (15-10)

Leverett 1-3 1-2 3, Mununga 3-5 0-0 6, Harvey 4-11 0-0 9, Pinzan 6-20 0-0 15, Tsineke 2-7 4-4 9, Brabencova 2-8 0-0 5, Henshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-56 5-6 47

UConn 13 12 21 21 67
South Florida 19 10 12 6 47

3-Point Goals_UConn 4-15 (Walker 3-6, Dangerfield 1-4, Makurat 0-2, Williams 0-2, Griffin 0-1), South Florida 6-18 (Harvey 1-3, Pinzan 3-10, Tsineke 1-1, Brabencova 1-4). Assists_UConn 14 (Dangerfield 5), South Florida 10 (Pinzan 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 34 (Williams 3-5), South Florida 37 (Mununga 7-10). Total Fouls_UConn 12, South Florida 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,044.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins