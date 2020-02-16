No. 5 UConn 67, South Florida 47

UCONN (21-3)

Nelson-Ododa 9-12 2-4 20, Walker 8-12 2-2 21, Dangerfield 4-11 0-0 9, Makurat 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 3-13 3-4 9, Bent 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 7-10 67

SOUTH FLORIDA (15-10)

Leverett 1-3 1-2 3, Mununga 3-5 0-0 6, Harvey 4-11 0-0 9, Pinzan 6-20 0-0 15, Tsineke 2-7 4-4 9, Brabencova 2-8 0-0 5, Henshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-56 5-6 47

UConn 13 12 21 21 — 67 South Florida 19 10 12 6 — 47

3-Point Goals_UConn 4-15 (Walker 3-6, Dangerfield 1-4, Makurat 0-2, Williams 0-2, Griffin 0-1), South Florida 6-18 (Harvey 1-3, Pinzan 3-10, Tsineke 1-1, Brabencova 1-4). Assists_UConn 14 (Dangerfield 5), South Florida 10 (Pinzan 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 34 (Williams 3-5), South Florida 37 (Mununga 7-10). Total Fouls_UConn 12, South Florida 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,044.

