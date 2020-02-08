No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65

SAINT LOUIS (17-7)

Bell 0-3 4-5 4, French 7-11 1-2 15, Collins 3-5 0-1 6, Goodwin 9-14 1-2 22, Jacobs 2-5 3-4 9, Perkins 4-11 1-2 9, Weaver 0-2 0-0 0, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 10-16 65.

DAYTON (21-2)

Mikesell 4-7 2-3 11, Toppin 7-13 2-4 17, Chatman 1-2 6-8 9, Crutcher 4-13 8-8 17, Landers 2-4 1-2 6, Watson 3-6 0-0 6, Tshimanga 2-3 1-2 5, Matos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 20-27 71.

Halftime_Dayton 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 5-11 (Goodwin 3-3, Jacobs 2-3, Collins 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Weaver 0-2), Dayton 5-18 (Chatman 1-1, Landers 1-3, Mikesell 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Crutcher 1-6, Watson 0-2). Fouled Out_French, Tshimanga. Rebounds_Saint Louis 32 (Bell, French 8), Dayton 28 (Mikesell 8). Assists_Saint Louis 9 (Goodwin 3), Dayton 10 (Crutcher 4). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 23, Dayton 16.

