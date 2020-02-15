Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Dayton 71, UMass 63

February 15, 2020 2:38 pm
 
DAYTON (23-2)

Mikesell 4-5 0-1 9, Toppin 8-13 2-4 19, R.Chatman 2-5 2-2 7, Crutcher 5-11 4-6 17, Landers 3-8 0-2 6, Matos 1-2 0-0 3, Cohill 1-2 2-2 4, Tshimanga 3-4 0-0 6, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 10-17 71.

UMASS (10-15)

Diallo 3-9 4-4 10, T.Mitchell 11-22 2-4 26, K.Mitchell 1-4 1-4 3, Pierre 3-14 2-2 9, Santos 2-5 0-0 4, Walker 2-5 2-2 7, East 2-3 0-0 4, Baptiste 0-1 0-0 0, Clergeot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-16 63.

Halftime_Dayton 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 7-13 (Crutcher 3-5, Matos 1-1, Mikesell 1-1, R.Chatman 1-2, Toppin 1-2, Landers 0-1, Watson 0-1), UMass 4-20 (T.Mitchell 2-5, Walker 1-2, Pierre 1-8, Diallo 0-1, East 0-1, Santos 0-3). Fouled Out_Tshimanga. Rebounds_Dayton 31 (Toppin, Landers 7), UMass 28 (T.Mitchell 10). Assists_Dayton 18 (Crutcher 5), UMass 15 (K.Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_Dayton 21, UMass 18. A_5,030 (9,493).

