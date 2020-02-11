No. 6 Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67

RHODE ISLAND (18-6)

Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Langevine 4-13 2-6 10, Dowtin 2-11 7-8 11, Martin 3-11 7-10 15, Russell 7-18 4-7 19, Walker 1-3 2-2 4, Long 0-4 2-2 2, J.Toppin 1-4 2-3 4. Totals 19-66 26-38 67.

DAYTON (22-2)

Mikesell 3-9 0-0 6, O.Toppin 7-9 7-9 22, Chatman 1-3 2-2 5, Crutcher 5-7 9-9 21, Landers 4-12 2-4 10, Watson 3-8 0-0 6, Cohill 3-3 0-0 7, Tshimanga 1-1 2-2 4, Matos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 22-26 81.

Halftime_Dayton 49-35. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 3-15 (Martin 2-5, Russell 1-5, Harris 0-1, J.Toppin 0-1, Dowtin 0-3), Dayton 5-19 (Crutcher 2-3, Cohill 1-1, Chatman 1-2, O.Toppin 1-2, Matos 0-1, Landers 0-2, Mikesell 0-4, Watson 0-4). Fouled Out_Chatman, Landers. Rebounds_Rhode Island 37 (Langevine 13), Dayton 40 (Landers 14). Assists_Rhode Island 10 (Dowtin, Russell 4), Dayton 15 (Chatman 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 23, Dayton 29. A_13,407 (13,435).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.