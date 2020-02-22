No. 6 Duke 88, Virginia Tech 64

VIRGINIA TECH (15-12)

Horne 0-3 0-0 0, Alleyne 3-8 2-3 9, Bede 1-6 0-0 3, Radford 7-15 2-2 16, Nolley 1-8 0-0 3, Wilkins 4-8 2-2 11, Cone 2-9 0-0 6, Ojiako 3-4 0-0 6, Cattoor 4-6 0-0 10, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 6-7 64.

DUKE (23-4)

Moore 0-5 3-4 3, Carey 4-8 7-9 16, Goldwire 3-6 1-2 7, Jones 4-12 4-4 14, Stanley 7-12 2-2 21, Hurt 4-7 6-10 16, O’Connell 2-5 0-0 4, DeLaurier 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-3 0-0 5, White 1-1 0-0 2, Buckmire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 23-31 88.

Halftime_Duke 51-25. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 8-24 (Cattoor 2-3, Cone 2-7, Bede 1-2, Alleyne 1-3, Nolley 1-3, Wilkins 1-4, Horne 0-1, Radford 0-1), Duke 11-26 (Stanley 5-7, Hurt 2-4, Jones 2-4, Carey 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Baker 0-1, Goldwire 0-2, Moore 0-2, O’Connell 0-2). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 30 (Radford 9), Duke 44 (Hurt 10). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Wilkins 5), Duke 14 (Goldwire, Jones 4). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 21, Duke 13. A_9,314 (9,314).

