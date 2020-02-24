No. 6 Florida St. 82, No. 11 Louisville 67

LOUISVILLE (23-6)

Nwora 4-14 2-2 11, Sutton 3-9 2-2 8, M.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 6-11 1-2 13, Kimble 4-9 0-0 9, McMahon 3-5 5-5 14, Enoch 2-4 2-3 6, Williamson 2-3 0-0 4, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Oddo 0-1 0-0 0, Orbaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Slazinski 0-0 0-0 0, G.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 12-14 67.

FLORIDA ST. (24-4)

Gray 3-5 5-7 11, Osborne 2-4 0-0 4, Forrest 6-9 3-3 16, Walker 4-8 3-4 12, Vassell 5-8 1-1 12, P.Williams 2-5 7-8 11, Polite 3-6 0-0 8, Evans 1-4 2-3 4, Olejniczak 2-3 0-1 4, Koprivica 0-0 0-0 0, Wilkes 0-0 0-0 0, Jack 0-1 0-0 0, Light 0-1 0-0 0, Lindner 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Prieto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 21-27 82.

Halftime_Louisville 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 5-21 (McMahon 3-5, Kimble 1-4, Nwora 1-6, Johnson 0-3, Sutton 0-3), Florida St. 5-16 (Polite 2-4, Forrest 1-1, Vassell 1-2, Walker 1-3, Evans 0-1, Jack 0-1, Light 0-1, P.Williams 0-1, Osborne 0-2). Rebounds_Louisville 27 (Nwora 8), Florida St. 35 (Osborne 7). Assists_Louisville 8 (Johnson 4), Florida St. 9 (Forrest 3). Total Fouls_Louisville 23, Florida St. 16. A_11,500 (12,100).

