No. 6 Louisville 77, NC State 57

LOUISVILLE (19-3)

Nwora 3-13 8-8 14, McMahon 8-12 0-0 23, Williamson 0-4 1-2 1, Enoch 2-3 0-0 4, Kimble 4-5 0-0 10, Sutton 2-2 0-0 4, M.Williams 3-5 1-1 8, D.Johnson 4-6 0-0 8, Perry 1-4 0-0 2, Nickelberry 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-55 10-11 77.

NC STATE (14-8)

Daniels 5-12 1-2 12, Bryce 6-14 1-1 15, M.Johnson 3-12 1-2 8, Funderburk 2-8 7-10 11, Hellems 2-8 2-2 6, Beverly 1-3 0-0 3, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Andree 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 12-17 57.

Halftime_Louisville 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 11-20 (McMahon 7-10, Kimble 2-2, Nickelberry 1-1, M.Williams 1-1, Perry 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Nwora 0-4), NC State 5-23 (Bryce 2-6, Beverly 1-2, Daniels 1-3, M.Johnson 1-6, Andree 0-1, Hellems 0-5). Rebounds_Louisville 33 (Nwora, Enoch 9), NC State 27 (Funderburk 8). Assists_Louisville 12 (Kimble 5), NC State 6 (M.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Louisville 18, NC State 15. A_187,197 (19,772).

