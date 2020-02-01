No. 6 Stanford 58, Washington 41

STANFORD (19-2)

Fingall 2-5 0-1 5, Prechtel 2-7 0-0 4, Hull 5-15 4-4 17, Hull 0-1 3-4 3, Williams 7-16 0-0 16, Belibi 2-5 0-0 4, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 3-14 0-0 9, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 7-9 58

WASHINGTON (10-10)

Henson 1-4 2-6 5, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Melgoza 0-8 0-0 0, Peterson 1-4 0-0 2, Pleskevich 0-5 0-0 0, Rooks 2-3 0-0 5, Van Dyke 4-10 0-0 9, Bamberger 0-3 1-2 1, Miller 3-8 4-6 10, Griggsby 0-1 0-0 0, Lind 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 4-7 0-0 9, Totals 15-53 7-14 41

Stanford 16 16 9 17 — 58 Washington 3 19 11 8 — 41

3-Point Goals_Stanford 9-33 (Fingall 1-4, Prechtel 0-2, Hull 3-9, Hull 0-1, Williams 2-5, Jump 3-11, Wilson 0-1), Washington 4-15 (Henson 1-3, Melgoza 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Pleskevich 0-1, Rooks 1-1, Van Dyke 1-4, Bamberger 0-1, Griggsby 0-1, Watkins 1-2). Assists_Stanford 12 (Williams 5), Washington 8 (Peterson 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 44 (Hull 6-11), Washington 33 (Bamberger 2-5). Total Fouls_Stanford 15, Washington 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,112.

