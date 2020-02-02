Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Stanford 71, Washington St. 49

February 2, 2020 5:44 pm
 
STANFORD (20-2)

Fingall 3-8 1-2 9, Prechtel 7-10 2-2 19, Hull 7-15 0-0 16, Hull 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 8-19 0-0 17, Belibi 3-6 0-0 6, Jerome 0-1 0-0 0, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 0-2 0-0 0, Moschkau 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 5-6 71

WASHINGTON ST. (10-12)

Hristova 5-18 5-6 15, Levy 1-4 2-2 4, Subasic 6-11 0-0 12, Murekatete 1-1 0-0 2, Molina 4-13 2-3 10, Nankervis 0-2 0-0 0, Molina 0-1 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 3-10 0-0 6, Sarver 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 20-65 9-11 49

Stanford 23 19 16 13 71
Washington St. 8 19 8 14 49

3-Point Goals_Stanford 8-23 (Fingall 2-5, Prechtel 3-5, Hull 2-5, Williams 1-4, Jerome 0-1, Jump 0-2, Wilson 0-1), Washington St. 0-15 (Hristova 0-2, Levy 0-2, Subasic 0-2, Molina 0-4, Muzet 0-3, Sarver 0-2). Assists_Stanford 12 (Williams 5), Washington St. 9 (Hristova 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 46 (Prechtel 4-14), Washington St. 36 (Muzet 2-5). Total Fouls_Stanford 13, Washington St. 5. Technical Fouls_None. A_709.

