No. 6 Stanford 79, Southern Cal 59

SOUTHERN CAL (12-11)

Overbeck 3-7 1-2 7, Pili 3-12 5-7 12, Caldwell 1-6 2-2 4, Jeune 3-11 4-4 11, Rogers 3-13 0-0 8, Jackson 3-9 3-4 9, Miura 2-7 0-0 6, White 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-65 17-21 59

STANFORD (21-3)

Fingall 4-8 3-4 11, Jerome 2-6 3-4 8, Hull 5-8 1-2 14, Hull 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 2-6 2-2 8, Belibi 1-5 3-4 5, Prechtel 5-10 0-0 11, Brewer 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 4-6 6, Jump 2-6 0-0 6, Moschkau 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 20-26 79

Southern Cal 6 15 17 21 — 59 Stanford 28 21 14 16 — 79

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 6-22 (Pili 1-3, Jeune 1-7, Rogers 2-6, Miura 2-6), Stanford 11-34 (Fingall 0-4, Jerome 1-4, Hull 3-6, Hull 0-1, Williams 2-4, Prechtel 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Jump 2-6, Wilson 2-3). Assists_Southern Cal 7 (Rogers 4), Stanford 13 (Williams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 38 (Jeune 4-8), Stanford 48 (Prechtel 3-7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 16, Stanford 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,221.

