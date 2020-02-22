Listen Live Sports

No. 6 UConn 66, UCF 53

February 22, 2020 3:38 pm
 
UCF (16-9)

Kaba 7-14 0-0 14, Smith 3-9 1-2 7, Gayle 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 1-6 0-0 2, Wright 6-16 0-0 12, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Battles 1-3 5-10 7, Martin 4-9 2-2 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 8-14 53

UCONN (23-3)

Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Camara 0-1 0-0 0, Irwin 1-3 0-0 2, Bent 0-0 0-0 0, Dangerfield 4-11 3-4 14, Nelson-Ododa 4-6 0-1 8, Walker 6-14 4-4 20, Griffin 0-2 2-2 2, Makurat 6-8 1-1 17, Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 10-12 66

UCF 4 14 20 15 53
UConn 16 12 24 14 66

3-Point Goals_UCF 1-6 (Wright 0-2, Battles 0-1, Martin 1-3), UConn 12-26 (Irwin 0-2, Dangerfield 3-7, Walker 4-6, Makurat 4-6, Williams 1-5). Assists_UCF 8 (Martin 3), UConn 19 (Walker 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCF 35 (Kaba 3-12), UConn 33 (Walker 2-11). Total Fouls_UCF 13, UConn 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,167.

