No. 6 UConn 74, Tulane 31

February 19, 2020 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

TULANE (12-14)

Freeman 3-9 0-0 7, Heide 1-4 0-0 2, Cheatham 1-5 0-0 3, Clark 1-9 2-2 4, Jones 1-9 0-0 3, Grant 1-2 0-0 2, Mimms 0-2 0-0 0, Parau 3-6 0-0 7, Wells 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Gutierrez 0-0 1-2 1, Manuirirangi 1-7 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-60 3-4 31

UCONN (22-3)

Nelson-Ododa 5-9 0-2 10, Walker 8-12 0-0 18, Dangerfield 2-11 0-0 5, Makurat 7-12 1-1 18, Williams 4-9 0-0 9, Adebayo 0-0 0-2 0, Camara 1-2 0-0 2, Irwin 2-3 0-0 5, Bent 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 2-4 3-8 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-63 4-13 74

Tulane 13 8 5 5 31
UConn 19 25 15 15 74

3-Point Goals_Tulane 4-21 (Freeman 1-3, Cheatham 1-4, Jones 1-2, Mimms 0-1, Parau 1-3, Wells 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Manuirirangi 0-6), UConn 8-23 (Walker 2-5, Dangerfield 1-5, Makurat 3-8, Williams 1-2, Irwin 1-2, Bent 0-1). Assists_Tulane 7 (Clark 4), UConn 17 (Williams 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tulane 41 ( 3-9), UConn 44 (Griffin 4-7). Total Fouls_Tulane 14, UConn 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,446.

