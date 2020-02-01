No. 7 Dayton 70, Fordham 56

FORDHAM (7-14)

Cobb 8-17 2-2 22, Portley 4-9 0-0 10, Soriano 2-6 0-0 4, Rose 0-3 0-0 0, Perry 3-9 0-0 8, Austin 3-6 0-0 6, Colon 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 22-52 2-2 56.

DAYTON (20-2)

Crutcher 1-8 0-0 3, Chatman 2-5 5-6 10, Landers 6-8 5-8 18, Toppin 7-10 2-3 18, Mikesell 0-4 0-0 0, Watson 3-7 0-0 8, Matos 1-4 1-2 4, Tshimanga 2-4 2-2 6, Wilson 1-1 0-0 3, Cohill 0-0 0-0 0, Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 15-21 70.

Halftime_Dayton 36-17. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 10-23 (Cobb 4-7, Colon 2-2, Perry 2-5, Portley 2-5, Austin 0-2, Rose 0-2), Dayton 9-27 (Toppin 2-3, Watson 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Landers 1-2, Matos 1-3, Chatman 1-4, Crutcher 1-6, Mikesell 0-2). Rebounds_Fordham 23 (Soriano 10), Dayton 33 (Landers 8). Assists_Fordham 10 (Rose 4), Dayton 21 (Crutcher 6). Total Fouls_Fordham 20, Dayton 10. A_13,407 (13,435).

