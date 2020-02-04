Listen Live Sports

No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55

February 4, 2020 9:11 pm
 
DUKE (19-3)

Hurt 1-6 0-0 2, Carey 5-13 7-8 17, Goldwire 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 7-15 4-5 18, Stanley 2-8 3-3 7, Moore 3-7 1-2 7, Baker 3-3 1-2 8, DeLaurier 2-2 0-0 4, O’Connell 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 16-20 63.

BOSTON COLLEGE (11-12)

Felder 1-5 0-0 2, Jai.Hamilton 3-11 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Heath 5-10 1-2 12, Thornton 7-13 7-8 21, Jar.Hamilton 1-8 1-2 3, Popovic 4-7 0-0 9, Rishwain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 9-12 55.

Halftime_Boston College 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Duke 1-15 (Baker 1-1, Carey 0-1, Goldwire 0-1, Moore 0-1, Stanley 0-1, O’Connell 0-2, White 0-2, Hurt 0-3, Jones 0-3), Boston College 2-19 (Popovic 1-1, Heath 1-4, Felder 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Thornton 0-2, Jar.Hamilton 0-3, Jai.Hamilton 0-6). Rebounds_Duke 38 (Carey 10), Boston College 40 (Mitchell 12). Assists_Duke 10 (Jones 4), Boston College 7 (Mitchell, Thornton 3). Total Fouls_Duke 15, Boston College 17.

