No. 7 Duke 70, No. 8 Florida St. 65

FLORIDA ST. (20-4)

Gray 2-4 2-2 6, Osborne 6-13 0-0 14, Forrest 6-13 6-6 18, Walker 1-5 1-2 3, Vassell 5-14 0-2 11, Williams 2-9 3-5 7, Polite 0-1 0-0 0, Olejniczak 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 1-2 0-2 2, Koprivica 1-2 0-1 2, Wilkes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 12-20 65.

DUKE (21-3)

Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Carey 3-5 4-5 10, Goldwire 5-5 0-0 13, Jones 5-16 3-5 13, Stanley 3-8 2-4 9, DeLaurier 0-0 2-2 2, Hurt 2-4 6-6 12, O’Connell 3-5 0-0 7, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 17-22 70.

Halftime_Duke 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 3-18 (Osborne 2-6, Vassell 1-2, Polite 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gray 0-2, Forrest 0-3, Walker 0-3), Duke 7-17 (Goldwire 3-3, Hurt 2-3, O’Connell 1-3, Stanley 1-4, Baker 0-1, Moore 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Gray. Rebounds_Florida St. 32 (Forrest 9), Duke 36 (Carey 10). Assists_Florida St. 7 (Forrest 4), Duke 13 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Florida St. 18, Duke 17. A_9,314 (9,314).

