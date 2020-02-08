No. 7 Duke 98, North Carolina 96, OT

DUKE (20-3)

Moore 5-8 7-10 17, White 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 6-12 6-7 18, Jones 11-25 6-9 28, Stanley 7-19 7-8 22, Goldwire 1-3 0-0 2, Baker 1-5 0-0 3, O’Connell 2-3 0-0 6, DeLaurier 1-2 0-0 2, Hurt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-80 26-34 98.

NORTH CAROLINA (10-13)

Anthony 7-17 9-10 24, Bacot 4-10 4-9 12, Brooks 9-12 0-5 18, Black 3-7 2-4 8, Platek 3-7 3-6 9, Keeling 5-7 2-2 13, Pierce 5-9 0-0 11, Miller 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-69 21-38 96.

Halftime_North Carolina 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Duke 4-18 (O’Connell 2-2, Baker 1-3, Stanley 1-5, Carey 0-1, Hurt 0-1, Moore 0-1, White 0-1, Jones 0-4), North Carolina 3-12 (Keeling 1-1, Pierce 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Platek 0-1, Black 0-3). Fouled Out_Carey, Stanley, Bacot, Black. Rebounds_Duke 40 (Moore 10), North Carolina 45 (Anthony 11). Assists_Duke 15 (Jones 6), North Carolina 23 (Black 9). Total Fouls_Duke 27, North Carolina 27. A_21,500 (21,750).

