Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 7 Duke 98, North Carolina 96, OT

February 8, 2020 8:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

DUKE (20-3)

Moore 5-8 7-10 17, White 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 6-12 6-7 18, Jones 11-25 6-9 28, Stanley 7-19 7-8 22, Goldwire 1-3 0-0 2, Baker 1-5 0-0 3, O’Connell 2-3 0-0 6, DeLaurier 1-2 0-0 2, Hurt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-80 26-34 98.

NORTH CAROLINA (10-13)

Anthony 7-17 9-10 24, Bacot 4-10 4-9 12, Brooks 9-12 0-5 18, Black 3-7 2-4 8, Platek 3-7 3-6 9, Keeling 5-7 2-2 13, Pierce 5-9 0-0 11, Miller 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-69 21-38 96.

Halftime_North Carolina 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Duke 4-18 (O’Connell 2-2, Baker 1-3, Stanley 1-5, Carey 0-1, Hurt 0-1, Moore 0-1, White 0-1, Jones 0-4), North Carolina 3-12 (Keeling 1-1, Pierce 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Platek 0-1, Black 0-3). Fouled Out_Carey, Stanley, Bacot, Black. Rebounds_Duke 40 (Moore 10), North Carolina 45 (Anthony 11). Assists_Duke 15 (Jones 6), North Carolina 23 (Black 9). Total Fouls_Duke 27, North Carolina 27. A_21,500 (21,750).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin