No. 7 Duke looks for road win vs Virginia

No. 7 Duke (23-5, 13-4) vs. Virginia (20-7, 12-5)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke looks for its third straight win over Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia’s last win at home against the Blue Devils came on Feb. 28, 2013.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Virginia has been fueled by senior leadership while Duke has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have collectively scored 53 percent of Virginia’s points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of all Duke scoring, including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. Clark has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Duke is a perfect 18-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.9 percent or less. The Blue Devils are 5-5 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Duke’s Moore has attempted 17 3-pointers and has connected on 23.5 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 83.3 points per game, the second-highest figure in Division I. Virginia has only averaged 57.6 points per game, which ranks 307th nationally.

