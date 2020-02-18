No. 7 Maryland 76, Northwestern 67

NORTHWESTERN (6-19)

Beran 0-5 2-2 2, Kopp 5-9 0-0 13, Young 8-11 1-2 17, Buie 7-16 0-0 15, Spencer 2-7 3-4 7, Nance 2-8 0-0 5, Turner 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Greer 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-63 6-8 67.

MARYLAND (22-4)

J.Smith 8-14 5-5 22, Ayala 1-8 0-0 3, Cowan 4-10 9-11 19, Morsell 4-10 4-6 13, Scott 5-8 0-0 12, Wiggins 3-8 0-0 7, S.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Lindo 0-1 0-0 0, Marial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 18-22 76.

Halftime_Maryland 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 7-18 (Kopp 3-4, Greer 1-1, Turner 1-1, Nance 1-4, Buie 1-5, Spencer 0-1, Beran 0-2), Maryland 8-30 (Scott 2-3, Cowan 2-5, Morsell 1-4, Ayala 1-5, J.Smith 1-5, Wiggins 1-6, S.Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern 31 (Young 8), Maryland 41 (J.Smith 19). Assists_Northwestern 10 (Young, Buie 3), Maryland 17 (Morsell 7). Total Fouls_Northwestern 18, Maryland 8. A_15,486 (17,950).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.