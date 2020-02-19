Listen Live Sports

No. 7 Maryland 85, Wisconsin 56

February 19, 2020 10:53 pm
 
MARYLAND (23-4)

Austin 5-10 2-4 12, Jones 5-7 1-2 11, Charles 8-15 0-1 16, Mikesell 4-10 0-0 11, Watson 3-6 0-0 8, Masonius 2-9 0-2 4, Miller 4-12 3-3 12, Owusu 2-6 0-0 4, Vujacic 3-7 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-82 6-12 85

WISCONSIN (11-16)

Laszewski 3-6 0-0 6, Lewis 2-8 2-2 6, Beverley 3-6 2-2 10, Hilliard 3-8 0-0 6, Van Leeuwen 0-4 0-2 0, Crowley 1-2 0-0 2, Fredrickson 1-7 0-0 2, Mathiason 0-0 0-0 0, Stapleton 1-4 1-2 3, Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 3-6 0-0 8, Luehring 1-5 0-0 3, Pospisilova 4-5 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 5-8 56

Maryland 27 20 23 15 85
Wisconsin 8 9 19 20 56

3-Point Goals_Maryland 7-21 (Mikesell 3-8, Watson 2-5, Miller 1-3, Vujacic 1-5), Wisconsin 7-13 (Beverley 2-2, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Crowley 0-1, Gilreath 2-5, Luehring 1-2, Pospisilova 2-2). Assists_Maryland 24 (Watson 5), Wisconsin 15 (Beverley 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 44 (Masonius 4-6), Wisconsin 43 ( 3-7). Total Fouls_Maryland 11, Wisconsin 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,378.

