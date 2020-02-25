Listen Live Sports

No. 7 Maryland 88, Purdue 45

February 25, 2020 10:43 pm
 
PURDUE (17-12)

Harris 5-12 0-0 10, Diagne 6-7 0-1 12, McLaughlin 3-13 0-0 8, Oden 4-17 2-2 10, Traylor 0-5 1-2 1, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-2 1-2 1, Hardin 1-3 0-0 3, Whilby 0-2 0-0 0, Makolo 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 4-7 45

MARYLAND (24-4)

Jones 9-13 0-0 18, Charles 6-12 2-3 14, Mikesell 2-6 0-0 6, Vujacic 4-5 0-1 10, Watson 1-6 0-0 3, Austin 8-13 1-2 17, Masonius 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 5-8 0-0 12, Owusu 3-11 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-77 5-8 88

Purdue 12 10 14 9 45
Maryland 19 16 28 25 88

3-Point Goals_Purdue 3-20 (McLaughlin 2-11, Oden 0-5, Hardin 1-3, Whilby 0-1), Maryland 7-17 (Mikesell 2-4, Vujacic 2-3, Watson 1-6, Miller 2-3, Owusu 0-1). Assists_Purdue 11 (Grant 4), Maryland 23 (Owusu 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 34 (Harris 4-10), Maryland 49 (Charles 7-11). Total Fouls_Purdue 7, Maryland 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,105.

