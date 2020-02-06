No. 7 NC State 71, Virginia Tech 59

NC STATE (22-1)

Jones 2-8 2-2 7, Cunane 4-15 8-10 17, Brown-Turner 4-6 3-4 11, Crutchfield 3-6 3-3 9, Konig 2-8 5-7 11, Boyd 4-6 2-2 10, Cassell 1-3 0-0 2, Ealey 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 23-28 71

VIRGINIA TECH (16-6)

Rivers 0-4 1-4 1, Kitley 1-9 0-0 2, Cole 6-17 6-7 19, Mabrey 4-11 5-6 15, Sheppard 3-10 2-2 10, Baptiste 4-7 0-0 8, Obouh Fegue 2-5 0-0 4, King 0-3 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-66 14-19 59

NC State 15 13 17 26 — 71 Virginia Tech 10 7 22 20 — 59

3-Point Goals_NC State 4-15 (Jones 1-4, Cunane 1-2, Brown-Turner 0-2, Konig 2-6, Boyd 0-1), Virginia Tech 5-19 (Kitley 0-1, Cole 1-2, Mabrey 2-5, Sheppard 2-7, Baptiste 0-1, King 0-3). Assists_NC State 6 (Konig 2), Virginia Tech 7 (Sheppard 3). Fouled Out_Virginia Tech Rivers, Mabrey. Rebounds_NC State 41 (Cunane 3-16), Virginia Tech 41 (Rivers 4-10). Total Fouls_NC State 17, Virginia Tech 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,271.

