No. 8 Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59

NORTH CAROLINA (10-12)

Anthony 5-22 3-8 16, Black 4-10 2-2 10, Brooks 2-8 1-2 5, Platek 2-6 0-0 5, Bacot 2-3 2-2 6, Keeling 5-10 3-3 14, Pierce 1-7 0-0 3, Francis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-68 11-17 59.

FLORIDA ST. (19-3)

Vassell 3-8 0-0 6, Forrest 5-12 3-4 14, Walker 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 3-4 6-6 14, Gray 5-9 2-2 12, Osborne 3-5 1-1 8, Evans 2-4 3-4 7, Polite 0-2 0-0 0, Olejniczak 0-3 0-0 0, Koprivica 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 15-17 65.

Halftime_Florida St. 29-28. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 6-19 (Anthony 3-10, Keeling 1-2, Platek 1-2, Pierce 1-3, Black 0-1, Francis 0-1), Florida St. 4-15 (Williams 2-2, Osborne 1-1, Forrest 1-3, Gray 0-1, Polite 0-1, Vassell 0-3, Walker 0-4). Rebounds_North Carolina 32 (Anthony 8), Florida St. 43 (Vassell, Williams 9). Assists_North Carolina 11 (Black 4), Florida St. 9 (Forrest 3). Total Fouls_North Carolina 18, Florida St. 19.

