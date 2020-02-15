No. 8 Florida St. 80, Syracuse 77

SYRACUSE (14-11)

Dolezaj 4-5 0-0 8, Hughes 10-20 3-6 25, Sidibe 3-3 3-3 9, Boeheim 0-7 0-0 0, Girard 7-22 3-3 22, Guerrier 4-5 5-6 13, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-18 77.

FLORIDA ST. (21-4)

Gray 0-8 2-2 2, Osborne 1-4 2-2 4, Forrest 5-7 2-5 13, Polite 1-5 2-3 4, Walker 5-11 1-1 16, Williams 7-14 2-2 17, Evans 2-4 0-0 6, Olejniczak 2-3 2-2 6, Wilkes 3-6 0-0 8, Koprivica 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-65 13-17 80.

Halftime_Florida St. 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 7-25 (Girard 5-12, Hughes 2-8, Boeheim 0-5), Florida St. 11-25 (Walker 5-9, Evans 2-3, Wilkes 2-5, Forrest 1-1, Williams 1-2, Polite 0-2, Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_Olejniczak. Rebounds_Syracuse 27 (Girard 7), Florida St. 42 (Gray 10). Assists_Syracuse 11 (Girard 5), Florida St. 17 (Forrest 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 20, Florida St. 22. A_11,500 (12,100).

