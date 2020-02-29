Listen Live Sports

No. 8 Kentucky 73, No. 15 Auburn 66

February 29, 2020 6:11 pm
 
AUBURN (24-5)

Okoro 1-6 6-9 9, Purifoy 3-6 0-0 9, Wiley 5-9 0-0 10, Doughty 2-10 3-4 8, McCormick 5-14 1-5 13, McLemore 2-6 2-3 6, Cambridge 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Flanigan 1-1 1-1 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-61 13-22 66.

KENTUCKY (24-5)

Montgomery 1-2 3-4 5, Richards 5-5 4-6 14, Hagans 2-13 0-0 4, Maxey 5-13 7-8 17, Quickley 3-10 11-11 18, Sestina 4-6 2-4 11, Brooks 2-3 0-0 4, Juzang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 27-33 73.

Halftime_Kentucky 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 9-34 (Purifoy 3-6, McCormick 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Williams 1-3, Okoro 1-4, Doughty 1-6, Cambridge 0-2, McLemore 0-4), Kentucky 2-13 (Sestina 1-2, Quickley 1-5, Hagans 0-3, Maxey 0-3). Rebounds_Auburn 34 (Wiley 12), Kentucky 36 (Quickley 12). Assists_Auburn 12 (Doughty 5), Kentucky 11 (Hagans 5). Total Fouls_Auburn 23, Kentucky 23. A_20,638 (23,500).

