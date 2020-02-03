No. 8 Mississippi St. 67, Georgia 53

GEORGIA (12-10)

Paul 2-2 0-0 4, Staiti 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell 3-9 4-6 12, Connally 3-8 0-0 6, Morrison 7-17 3-4 18, Bates 2-3 0-0 4, Isaacs 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 0-2 0-0 0, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 2-2 5, Totals 20-47 9-12 53

MISSISSIPPI ST. (20-3)

Bibby 3-9 2-2 9, Carter 6-13 3-6 15, Jackson 8-16 8-10 24, Danberry 1-6 0-0 2, Taylor 3-6 1-2 7, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Hemingway 0-0 1-2 1, Matharu 0-3 0-0 0, Mingo-Young 1-3 0-0 2, Wiggins 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 25-63 15-22 67

Georgia 15 10 13 15 — 53 Mississippi St. 11 23 22 11 — 67

3-Point Goals_Georgia 4-13 (Caldwell 2-7, Connally 0-2, Morrison 1-2, Chapman 0-1, Jones 1-1), Mississippi St. 2-6 (Bibby 1-3, Espinoza-Hunter 0-1, Wiggins 1-2). Assists_Georgia 8 (Morrison 5), Mississippi St. 12 (Danberry 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 35 (Morrison 2-7), Mississippi St. 32 (Carter 5-11). Total Fouls_Georgia 20, Mississippi St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,848.

