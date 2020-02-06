No. 8 Mississippi St. 72, No. 23 Tennessee 55

MISSISSIPPI ST. (21-3)

Bibby 6-12 0-0 13, Carter 4-5 0-0 8, Jackson 5-18 4-4 14, Danberry 5-13 1-2 11, Taylor 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 2-2 7-8 11, Espinoza-Hunter 0-4 2-2 2, Matharu 1-2 1-4 4, Mingo-Young 0-3 0-0 0, Wiggins 2-4 0-0 6, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 16-22 72

TENNESSEE (17-6)

Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Key 2-3 0-1 4, Burrell 8-20 3-5 20, Horston 3-10 5-7 12, Massengill 4-10 2-2 11, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, McCoy 0-1 0-0 0, Kushkituah 3-8 0-0 6, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-58 10-15 55

Mississippi St. 19 19 18 16 — 72 Tennessee 21 9 10 15 — 55

3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 4-11 (Bibby 1-5, Espinoza-Hunter 0-2, Matharu 1-1, Wiggins 2-3), Tennessee 3-9 (Brown 0-1, Burrell 1-4, Horston 1-2, Massengill 1-2). Assists_Mississippi St. 16 (Taylor 5), Tennessee 7 (Horston 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 39 (Jackson 5-9), Tennessee 40 (Kushkituah 4-8). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 20, Tennessee 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,124.

