No. 8 NC State 69, Syracuse 60

SYRACUSE (15-13)

Strautmane 1-8 1-2 3, Finklea-Guity 2-7 0-0 4, Cooper 2-9 0-0 6, Engstler 4-10 0-0 9, Lewis 8-16 3-4 20, Djaldi-Tabdi 4-9 2-3 10, Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Hyman 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 2-3 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 6-9 60

NC STATE (24-4)

Cassell 4-8 4-4 12, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Ealey 1-2 1-4 3, Hunter 4-9 0-0 10, Konig 5-13 0-0 13, Boyd 2-4 2-2 6, Hobby 0-1 0-0 0, Cunane 2-3 4-4 8, Brown-Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Crutchfield 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 11-14 69

Syracuse 16 17 15 12 — 60 NC State 25 15 21 8 — 69

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-24 (Strautmane 0-5, Cooper 2-5, Engstler 1-4, Lewis 1-4, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-1, Hyman 1-3, Washington 1-2), NC State 8-23 (Cassell 0-1, Jones 2-6, Ealey 0-1, Hunter 2-5, Konig 3-9, Crutchfield 1-1). Assists_Syracuse 9 (Lewis 4), NC State 17 (Konig 5). Fouled Out_NC State Cunane. Rebounds_Syracuse 29 (Strautmane 2-7), NC State 46 (Jones 3-14). Total Fouls_Syracuse 18, NC State 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,779.

