No. 8 Stanford routs Utah 97-64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 30 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points and added another milestone to her amazing collegiate career as third-ranked Oregon defeated No. 7 UCLA 80-66 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two women’s teams in the Pac-12 Conference.

Ionescu — who also had eight assists and seven rebounds — joined former Gonzaga standout Courtney Vandersloot as the only players in NCAA history to have 2,000-plus points and 1,000-plus assists. Both played for Kelly Graves, who was at Gonzaga before coming to Oregon.

Hebard had 10 points in the first quarter as the Ducks (23-2, 12-1 Pac-12) led throughout for their 11th straight win. The senior also had 17 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season and 51st of career.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA (21-3, 10-3) with 23 points and Japreece Dean added 14. The Bruins missed 21 of their 23 3-point attempts.

No. 8 STANFORD 97, UTAH 64

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 24 and Kiana Williams added 19 to lift Stanford to a win over Utah.

Fighting to keep pace with UCLA and Oregon — who played later on Friday — at the top of the Pac-12 standings, the Cardinal (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12) ran off quick outlets on rebounds and 12 takeaways into a 25-2 advantage on fast break points.

It was the most points Stanford had scored in a conference game since 2011.

Ashten Prechtel scored 16 points on a variety of post moves as the Cardinal outscored Utah in the paint, 40-16.

Kemery Martin matched her career high with 15 points, Lola Pendande had 12, and Daneesha Provo tallied 11 for the Utes (12-12, 5-8 Pac-12).

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 72, No. 11 OREGON STATE 66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season, and Southern California beat Oregon State.

Kayla Overbeck halted a 9-0 Oregon State run with a basket in the lane for a 65-61 lead and on USC’s next possession, Pili made 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead.

Oregon State had three chances at a basket until Pili secured the rebound and was fouled with 51.5 seconds left. She made both free throws to seal it.

Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12), which also beat top-10 ranked UCLA earlier this year.

Mikayla Pivec scored 16 points, and Taylor Jones added 12 for Oregon State (19-6, 7-6). Destiny Slocum, averaging 14.6 points per game, also scored 12.

Pivec scored 12 points in the first half and Jones added 10 as Oregon State led 35-32. Pili led the Trojans with 11 points.

No. 12 ARIZONA 64, WASHINGTON 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter when No. 12 Arizona pulled away from Washington for the Wildcats’ 20th win.

Helena Pueyo had four 3-pointers and 14 points for the Wildcats (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12), who have won seven of their last eight games. Cate Reese had 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds, Amari Carter scored 10 points and Sam Thomas blocked a career-high six shots.

The Wildcats shot 49% and made half of their 18 3-point attempts.

Leading 32-26 at halftime, Arizona used a 9-0 run in the third to go ahead by double figures. Another 9-0 surge gave the Wildcats their largest lead of 19 with just under four minutes left in the game.

Amber Melgoza scored 22 points for the Huskies (11-13, 3-10), her 37th career 20-point game. Darcy Reese and Mai-loni Henson added 10 points each.

No. 13 DEPAUL 89, BUTLER 60

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 23 points, Kelly Campbell had nine points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and DePaul beat Butler to snap the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.

It was a matchup of the top-scoring offense in the league against the best defense. DePaul entered averaging 84.9 points per game and the Bulldogs allow just 58.7 points.

Deja Church added 19 points and Chante Stonewall had 17 points for DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East), which has never lost to Butler in 19 all-time games. The Blue Demons’ only conference setback was a 63-61 loss to Creighton.

Katherine Strong scored 13 points to lead Butler (17-6. 9-3). Kristen Spolyar had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 22 ARIZONA STATE 62, WASHINGTON STATE 59

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Reili Richardson scored 13 of her 22 points in the final five minutes to help Arizona State take the lead and hold off Washington State.

Ula Motuga tied it at 50 with a 3-pointer for Washington State with 3:20 left in the game. Richardson answered with back-to-back 3s to make it 56-50 and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win for the Sun Devils (17-8, 7-6 Pac-12), even as the Cougars (11-14, 4-9) rallied twice to within a point.

Ja’Tavia Tapley added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Robbi Ryan scored 10 for Arizona State. Richardson also had five rebounds and five assists.

Borislava Hristova had 15 of her 22 points in the second half to help Washington State rally from a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter. Hristova scored five during a 13-1 run that tied it 34-all late in the third.

Chanelle Molina added 13 points for the Cougars.

