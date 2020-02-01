Listen Live Sports

No. 9 Duke 97, Syracuse 88

February 1, 2020 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

DUKE (18-3)

Jones 3-8 10-10 17, V.Carey 9-14 8-10 26, Hurt 3-6 5-6 12, Stanley 6-8 2-2 15, Moore 1-3 2-2 5, Goldwire 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 4-8 2-3 11, White 1-2 0-0 3, DeLaurier 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 31-54 29-33 97.

SYRACUSE (13-9)

Boeheim 4-13 3-5 13, Hughes 6-19 8-8 21, Dolezaj 8-14 6-7 22, Girard 4-14 6-8 17, Sidibe 3-5 2-6 8, Guerrier 2-5 3-3 7, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 28-37 88.

Halftime_Duke 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Duke 6-17 (Moore 1-1, White 1-2, Jones 1-3, Stanley 1-3, Hurt 1-4, O’Connell 1-4), Syracuse 6-26 (Girard 3-10, Boeheim 2-7, Hughes 1-9). Fouled Out_Stanley, Moore, DeLaurier, Sidibe, Guerrier. Rebounds_Duke 36 (V.Carey 17), Syracuse 28 (Sidibe, Guerrier 7). Assists_Duke 19 (Jones 6), Syracuse 13 (Girard 7). Total Fouls_Duke 29, Syracuse 25. A_31,458 (35,446).

