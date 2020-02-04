No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

RUTGERS (16-7)

Yeboah 5-11 0-0 13, Johnson 2-8 1-2 5, Mathis 4-10 2-2 10, McConnell 3-13 0-0 6, Harper 3-9 0-0 6, Mulcahy 2-5 0-0 4, Baker 0-4 0-0 0, Carter 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 22-65 4-6 51.

MARYLAND (18-4)

J.Smith 5-11 1-1 14, Ayala 0-6 0-0 0, Cowan 3-9 8-9 17, Morsell 5-10 3-4 14, Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Wiggins 2-8 0-1 5, S.Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Lindo 1-1 0-0 2, Marial 0-1 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 12-15 56.

Halftime_Rutgers 25-20. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 3-17 (Yeboah 3-5, Mulcahy 0-2, Harper 0-3, McConnell 0-3, Mathis 0-4), Maryland 8-27 (Cowan 3-5, J.Smith 3-7, Morsell 1-2, Wiggins 1-5, Scott 0-1, S.Smith 0-3, Ayala 0-4). Rebounds_Rutgers 40 (Johnson 8), Maryland 41 (J.Smith 15). Assists_Rutgers 8 (Baker 3), Maryland 11 (Ayala 4). Total Fouls_Rutgers 20, Maryland 10. A_15,855 (17,950).

