Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 9 Maryland 67, Michigan St. 60

February 15, 2020 8:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

MARYLAND (21-4)

J.Smith 8-14 0-2 17, Ayala 4-13 0-0 9, Cowan 5-11 9-9 24, Morsell 0-2 1-2 1, Scott 3-9 2-2 9, Wiggins 3-7 0-0 7, Lindo 0-0 0-0 0, S.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 12-15 67.

MICHIGAN ST. (17-9)

Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 4-11 1-4 9, Tillman 7-13 4-4 18, Watts 2-8 0-0 5, Winston 5-13 2-2 14, Kithier 3-3 0-0 6, Ahrens 1-1 2-2 5, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Bingham 1-1 0-0 2, Loyer 0-0 1-2 1, Marble 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 10-14 60.

Halftime_Maryland 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-25 (Cowan 5-9, J.Smith 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Scott 1-4, Ayala 1-6, Morsell 0-1), Michigan St. 4-19 (Winston 2-5, Ahrens 1-1, Watts 1-4, Brown 0-1, Hall 0-2, Henry 0-3, Tillman 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 33 (J.Smith 10), Michigan St. 33 (Tillman 11). Assists_Maryland 15 (Morsell 6), Michigan St. 13 (Winston 5). Total Fouls_Maryland 14, Michigan St. 15. A_14,797 (16,280).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States