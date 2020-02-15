No. 9 Maryland 67, Michigan St. 60

MARYLAND (21-4)

J.Smith 8-14 0-2 17, Ayala 4-13 0-0 9, Cowan 5-11 9-9 24, Morsell 0-2 1-2 1, Scott 3-9 2-2 9, Wiggins 3-7 0-0 7, Lindo 0-0 0-0 0, S.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 12-15 67.

MICHIGAN ST. (17-9)

Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 4-11 1-4 9, Tillman 7-13 4-4 18, Watts 2-8 0-0 5, Winston 5-13 2-2 14, Kithier 3-3 0-0 6, Ahrens 1-1 2-2 5, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Bingham 1-1 0-0 2, Loyer 0-0 1-2 1, Marble 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 10-14 60.

Halftime_Maryland 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-25 (Cowan 5-9, J.Smith 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Scott 1-4, Ayala 1-6, Morsell 0-1), Michigan St. 4-19 (Winston 2-5, Ahrens 1-1, Watts 1-4, Brown 0-1, Hall 0-2, Henry 0-3, Tillman 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 33 (J.Smith 10), Michigan St. 33 (Tillman 11). Assists_Maryland 15 (Morsell 6), Michigan St. 13 (Winston 5). Total Fouls_Maryland 14, Michigan St. 15. A_14,797 (16,280).

