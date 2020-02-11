No. 9 Maryland 72, Nebraska 70

NEBRASKA (7-17)

Cross 2-10 0-0 5, Cheatham 7-11 5-6 20, Green 4-12 0-0 8, Mack 1-10 2-4 4, Thorbjarnarson 6-11 0-0 15, Kavas 3-6 3-3 11, Ouedraogo 3-3 1-2 7, Easley 0-1 0-0 0, Arop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 11-15 70.

MARYLAND (20-4)

J.Smith 7-10 2-3 16, Ayala 6-12 0-1 16, Cowan 2-7 9-12 13, Morsell 4-7 0-0 9, Scott 3-4 2-2 10, Wiggins 2-9 2-2 6, S.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Marial 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 25-54 15-22 72.

Halftime_Maryland 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 7-34 (Thorbjarnarson 3-8, Kavas 2-4, Cheatham 1-4, Cross 1-7, Easley 0-1, Mack 0-4, Green 0-6), Maryland 7-22 (Ayala 4-8, Scott 2-2, Morsell 1-2, J.Smith 0-1, S.Smith 0-1, Cowan 0-4, Wiggins 0-4). Rebounds_Nebraska 34 (Thorbjarnarson 7), Maryland 34 (J.Smith 13). Assists_Nebraska 18 (Mack 9), Maryland 20 (Cowan 10). Total Fouls_Nebraska 22, Maryland 14.

