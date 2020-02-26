No. 9 Maryland 74, Minnesota 73

MARYLAND (23-5)

J.Smith 5-10 5-6 16, Ayala 2-5 0-0 5, Cowan 2-15 6-6 10, Morsell 4-12 4-6 13, Scott 5-12 0-0 11, Wiggins 6-8 2-2 16, Hart 0-3 1-2 1, Tomaic 1-1 0-0 2, Lindo 0-0 0-0 0, Marial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 18-22 74.

MINNESOTA (13-14)

Demir 1-4 0-0 2, Oturu 10-13 6-6 28, Carr 7-15 3-6 19, Kalscheur 3-5 1-3 9, Willis 1-8 0-0 3, Ihnen 3-9 0-0 9, Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Omersa 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-57 11-18 73.

Halftime_Minnesota 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-28 (Wiggins 2-4, Morsell 1-2, J.Smith 1-3, Ayala 1-4, Scott 1-5, Hart 0-2, Cowan 0-8), Minnesota 10-24 (Ihnen 3-7, Oturu 2-3, Kalscheur 2-4, Carr 2-5, Willis 1-4, Demir 0-1). Fouled Out_Demir. Rebounds_Maryland 42 (J.Smith 12), Minnesota 31 (Oturu 11). Assists_Maryland 14 (Cowan 9), Minnesota 17 (Carr 7). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Minnesota 17. A_9,252 (14,625).

