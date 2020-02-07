Listen Live Sports

No. 9 Maryland 75, No. 20 Illinois 66

February 7, 2020 10:17 pm
 
MARYLAND (19-4)

J.Smith 5-12 0-1 11, Ayala 3-9 2-3 9, Cowan 6-11 5-5 20, Morsell 5-10 6-6 18, Scott 3-5 0-0 7, Wiggins 4-8 0-0 10, S.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0, Lindo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 13-15 75.

ILLINOIS (16-7)

Bezhanishvili 1-4 0-4 3, Cockburn 1-5 7-10 9, Dosunmu 5-17 5-7 16, Frazier 1-4 2-2 5, Williams 2-2 0-0 6, Feliz 6-14 0-0 12, Griffin 3-5 0-1 9, Nichols 3-9 0-0 6, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 14-24 66.

Halftime_Illinois 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 10-26 (Cowan 3-5, Morsell 2-4, Wiggins 2-5, Scott 1-2, Ayala 1-5, J.Smith 1-5), Illinois 8-22 (Griffin 3-5, Williams 2-2, Bezhanishvili 1-1, Frazier 1-4, Dosunmu 1-6, Nichols 0-1, Feliz 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 29 (J.Smith 11), Illinois 39 (Griffin 9). Assists_Maryland 16 (Cowan 7), Illinois 11 (Dosunmu 4). Total Fouls_Maryland 16, Illinois 17. A_15,544 (15,500).

