Norfolk St. 85, Delaware St. 57

DELAWARE ST. (3-19)

Bennett 0-3 0-0 0, Jenneto 4-7 0-0 10, Crosby 3-11 2-2 9, Wiley 2-12 6-7 11, Peek-Green 2-4 2-4 8, M.Carter 5-10 2-3 13, Gross 1-2 3-4 5, Lucas 0-1 0-2 0, Sodom 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-51 16-24 57.

NORFOLK ST. (11-13)

Bishop 5-18 3-4 18, Bryant 7-13 4-4 20, D.Carter 6-11 6-8 19, Whitley 3-5 3-6 11, Ricks 0-4 0-2 0, Jenkins 3-5 0-0 7, Kalogerias 0-0 2-2 2, Sidibe 1-1 0-0 2, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 27-61 18-26 85.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 7-21 (Jenneto 2-3, Peek-Green 2-3, M.Carter 1-4, Crosby 1-4, Wiley 1-6, Bennett 0-1), Norfolk St. 13-36 (Bishop 5-15, Anderson 2-3, Whitley 2-4, Bryant 2-6, D.Carter 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Ricks 0-4). Rebounds_Delaware St. 31 (Peek-Green 8), Norfolk St. 39 (D.Carter, Whitley 8). Assists_Delaware St. 9 (Crosby 5), Norfolk St. 15 (Bryant, D.Carter 4). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 18, Norfolk St. 19. A_2,319 (7,000).

