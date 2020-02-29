Listen Live Sports

Norfolk St. 89, Howard 59

February 29, 2020 9:31 pm
 
HOWARD (2-27)

Richardson 3-4 2-4 8, Bristol 4-10 2-2 11, Garvey 6-10 0-0 16, P.Jones 0-3 0-1 0, Williams 1-10 4-6 7, Bethea 1-7 0-0 3, Barber 3-5 0-0 6, Anosike 2-2 0-0 4, Toure 0-4 1-2 1, G.Jones 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 21-58 9-15 59.

NORFOLK ST. (14-15)

Kalogerias 1-5 3-4 5, Bishop 8-15 4-4 26, Chavis 3-8 0-0 6, Whitley 3-9 2-4 8, Ricks 3-8 2-2 8, Carter 4-8 2-4 10, Bryant 5-10 2-2 15, Hicks 2-4 0-0 6, Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-2 0-0 2, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-72 15-20 89.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 51-28. 3-Point Goals_Howard 8-22 (Garvey 4-7, G.Jones 1-1, Bristol 1-3, Williams 1-3, Bethea 1-5, P.Jones 0-1, Toure 0-2), Norfolk St. 12-27 (Bishop 6-11, Bryant 3-6, Hicks 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Chavis 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Kalogerias 0-2, Whitley 0-2). Rebounds_Howard 35 (Richardson 7), Norfolk St. 39 (Ricks 7). Assists_Howard 15 (Bristol 4), Norfolk St. 20 (Carter 6). Total Fouls_Howard 15, Norfolk St. 15. A_4,127 (7,000).

The Associated Press

