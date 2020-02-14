Norfolk State looks for home win vs Morgan State

Morgan State (13-13, 7-4) vs. Norfolk State (11-13, 7-2)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its fourth straight win over Morgan State at Echols Hall. The last victory for the Bears at Norfolk State was an 87-70 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Morgan State’s Troy Baxter, Stanley Davis and David Syfax Jr. have combined to account for 45 percent of all Bears points this season, although that figure has dropped to 31 percent over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 76 points per game against MEAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TROY: Baxter has connected on 28.5 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Norfolk State is 0-9 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 11-4 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Morgan State has won its last three road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 60.3 points during those contests. Norfolk State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: The Norfolk State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. The Morgan State offense has turned the ball over on 22.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 338th among Division I teams).

