Norfolk State, NC Central meet in conference play

Norfolk State (10-12, 6-1) vs. NC Central (9-12, 5-2)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State pays visit to NC Central in a MEAC matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. NC Central beat South Carolina State by 17 points at home, while Norfolk State fell 74-68 at NC A&T.

SENIOR STUDS: Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 69.1 points per game and allowed 57.6 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 58.7 points scored and 74.7 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 40 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: NC Central is 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 3-12 when falling shy of that total. Norfolk State is 8-0 when it puts up 72 or more points and 2-12 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.1 percent of all possessions, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. The Norfolk State offense has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 299th among Division I teams).

