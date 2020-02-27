North Alabama 72, NJIT 65

NJIT (8-20)

Brinson 5-11 1-4 14, Diakite 4-10 2-3 10, Cooks 9-19 7-9 25, Gibbs 1-2 0-0 2, Walsh 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 2-3 9, Mayo 0-0 3-4 3, Willis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 15-23 65.

NORTH ALABAMA (12-16)

Diggs 0-1 0-0 0, James 4-11 2-2 10, Agnew 3-5 2-2 10, Blackmon 3-11 2-6 10, Brim 4-8 1-2 11, Littles 5-7 8-11 18, Youngblood 1-4 3-4 5, Anderson 2-8 0-1 5, King 1-1 0-0 3, Matic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 18-28 72.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 4-15 (Brinson 3-6, Williams 1-3, Cooks 0-3, Willis 0-3), North Alabama 8-17 (Agnew 2-2, Blackmon 2-4, Brim 2-4, King 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Youngblood 0-1, James 0-3). Fouled Out_Brinson. Rebounds_NJIT 29 (Diakite 9), North Alabama 36 (Littles 13). Assists_NJIT 9 (Diakite, Gibbs, Williams 2), North Alabama 10 (Blackmon, Youngblood 3). Total Fouls_NJIT 25, North Alabama 21. A_812 (4,000).

