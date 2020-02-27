Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

North Alabama 72, NJIT 65

February 27, 2020 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

NJIT (8-20)

Brinson 5-11 1-4 14, Diakite 4-10 2-3 10, Cooks 9-19 7-9 25, Gibbs 1-2 0-0 2, Walsh 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 2-3 9, Mayo 0-0 3-4 3, Willis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 15-23 65.

NORTH ALABAMA (12-16)

Diggs 0-1 0-0 0, James 4-11 2-2 10, Agnew 3-5 2-2 10, Blackmon 3-11 2-6 10, Brim 4-8 1-2 11, Littles 5-7 8-11 18, Youngblood 1-4 3-4 5, Anderson 2-8 0-1 5, King 1-1 0-0 3, Matic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 18-28 72.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 4-15 (Brinson 3-6, Williams 1-3, Cooks 0-3, Willis 0-3), North Alabama 8-17 (Agnew 2-2, Blackmon 2-4, Brim 2-4, King 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Youngblood 0-1, James 0-3). Fouled Out_Brinson. Rebounds_NJIT 29 (Diakite 9), North Alabama 36 (Littles 13). Assists_NJIT 9 (Diakite, Gibbs, Williams 2), North Alabama 10 (Blackmon, Youngblood 3). Total Fouls_NJIT 25, North Alabama 21. A_812 (4,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound