North Carolina 85, NC State 79

February 25, 2020 11:21 pm
 
NC STATE (17-11)

Bates 2-3 0-0 4, Bryce 5-13 2-2 13, Funderburk 8-11 2-3 18, Daniels 3-7 2-2 10, Johnson 7-16 5-6 21, Hellems 3-7 0-0 8, Beverly 2-4 0-0 5, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Andree 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 11-13 79.

NORTH CAROLINA (11-17)

Anthony 7-12 4-7 19, Bacot 1-5 1-2 3, Brooks 8-15 14-16 30, Black 4-9 0-1 8, Robinson 1-4 1-1 3, Pierce 1-5 1-2 3, Keeling 7-9 0-0 16, Platek 1-2 1-2 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 22-31 85.

Halftime_North Carolina 40-37. 3-Point Goals_NC State 8-25 (Daniels 2-3, Hellems 2-5, Johnson 2-7, Beverly 1-3, Bryce 1-6, Andree 0-1), North Carolina 3-16 (Keeling 2-4, Anthony 1-4, Black 0-1, Platek 0-1, Pierce 0-3, Robinson 0-3). Rebounds_NC State 29 (Funderburk 9), North Carolina 34 (Brooks 9). Assists_NC State 18 (Johnson 10), North Carolina 10 (Anthony 5). Total Fouls_NC State 25, North Carolina 14. A_21,338 (21,750).

