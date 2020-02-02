North Carolina 86, Clemson 72

CLEMSON (7-15)

Robinson 3-8 1-1 7, Thornton 9-14 4-11 22, Hank 2-5 0-0 4, Spray 6-9 0-0 15, Thomas 0-7 0-0 0, Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 1-4 0-0 2, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Cotton 1-3 1-1 3, Lopes 2-6 0-0 5, McNeal 3-4 3-4 9, Meertens 1-2 0-0 2, Sticker 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 29-64 9-17 72

NORTH CAROLINA (16-6)

Tshitenge 3-4 3-4 9, Bailey 9-16 5-6 23, Bennett 3-9 2-2 9, Koenen 11-17 0-1 26, Muhammad 5-12 1-1 14, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 1-4 1-2 3, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 2-4 2, Totals 32-64 14-20 86

Clemson 10 17 19 26 — 72 North Carolina 27 20 18 21 — 86

3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-17 (Robinson 0-1, Hank 0-1, Spray 3-6, Thomas 0-4, Hayes 0-1, Lopes 1-3, Sticker 1-1), North Carolina 8-22 (Bennett 1-5, Koenen 4-8, Muhammad 3-8, Tucker 0-1). Assists_Clemson 13 (Meertens 3), North Carolina 23 (Bennett 8). Fouled Out_Clemson Robinson, Hank. Rebounds_Clemson 31 (Robinson 2-3), North Carolina 41 (Tshitenge 5-6). Total Fouls_Clemson 20, North Carolina 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,952.

