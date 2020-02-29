North Carolina 92, Syracuse 79

NORTH CAROLINA (12-17)

Anthony 8-13 2-3 25, Bacot 1-2 1-2 3, Brooks 9-14 8-8 26, Black 4-9 0-0 8, Robinson 2-8 0-0 6, Keeling 7-11 2-2 18, Pierce 2-7 0-0 4, Platek 0-0 2-2 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 15-17 92.

SYRACUSE (16-13)

Dolezaj 3-4 0-0 6, Hughes 5-16 7-7 19, Sidibe 5-6 7-8 17, Boeheim 9-17 2-2 22, Girard 3-12 1-2 9, Guerrier 3-5 0-0 6, Goodine 0-2 0-0 0, Belbey 0-0 0-0 0, Giancola 0-0 0-0 0, LaValle 0-0 0-0 0, Paul 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-19 79.

Halftime_North Carolina 40-35. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 11-26 (Anthony 7-11, Keeling 2-4, Robinson 2-6, Pierce 0-2, Black 0-3), Syracuse 6-24 (Boeheim 2-7, Hughes 2-7, Girard 2-8, Goodine 0-1, Paul 0-1). Fouled Out_Dolezaj. Rebounds_North Carolina 37 (Brooks 14), Syracuse 26 (Sidibe 15). Assists_North Carolina 25 (Anthony 7), Syracuse 14 (Dolezaj, Boeheim, Girard 3). Total Fouls_North Carolina 19, Syracuse 18. A_29,312 (35,446).

